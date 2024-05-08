Vicky Pattison praises fiancé Ercan after joint ‘sten’ party

Vicky Pattison has been reflecting on her ‘sten’ party!

Last week, the former I’m A Celebrity winner travelled out to Dubai with her fiancé Ercan Ramadan to host their joint stag-hen party.

The couple, who initially got engaged in Dubai in February 2022, are due to tie the knot in Italy later this year.

Now, as she enters the final few months of wedding preparations, Vicky has been looking back on her week-long celebrations.

Last night, the 36-year-old took to Instagram and posted an array of snaps from her joint party. The photos showcase the happy couple posing with their nearest and dearest, including at a balcony pool which overlooks the Dubai skyline.

“Well that's a wrap on The Patti-Rams Sten Party 2024… also known as THE BEST WEEK OF MY LIFE..,” Vicky exclaimed at the beginning of her caption.

“Now I'm safely home, back with the boys and back to work.. I've had a moment to reflect and I just feel thrilled to ribbons that I met @ercan_ram.. there were so many moments this week that I just looked around at all of our family and friends, smiling, laughing, having the best time and I just thought.. this was meant to be,” the reality star penned.

“We were meant to be. I love you Ercky Turkey… Best thing that ever happened to me petal,” Vicky gushed further.

The former Geordie Shore star then went on to thank “all of our amazing friends and family who made such an effort to come and celebrate with us.. we're so unbelievably lucky.”

“I'll stop posting now… I'm sure you've all had enough,” Vicky joked, adding: “Roll on the wedding now then eh??? Omg, I literally can't wait!!”

Following her update, many of Vicky’s 5.5M Instagram followers have been commenting on her upcoming nuptials.

“Hope you had the most wonderful time,” one fan replied.

“Just enjoy it. Beautiful pictures. So lovely to see,” another wrote.

“Enjoy every second of the day as it will go by so fast,” a third fan added.