Vicky Pattison pens cute tribute to fiancé Ercan ahead of wedding

Vicky Pattison has been opening up about her excitement to get married.

The former Geordie Shore star is set to tie the knot to her fiancé Ercan Ramadan this summer.

As Vicky and Ercan’s big day nears closer, Pattison has penned a heartfelt tribute about her husband-to-be on social media, admitting that having him in her life is a ‘privilege’.

Posting a carousel of photos to her 5.5M Instagram followers of her and Ercan throughout their relationship, Vicky shared an insight into her love for him.

In the caption of the post, she said, “This is just an appreciation post for my husband to be… So for everyone not in the mood to read something soppy, I'd scroll on”.

“I can't even believe I'm saying this but in about 3 months I'll officially be your wife @ercan_ram and even though that is a scary thing to say out loud with so much still to be done.. I cannot wait”.

The former I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here winner went on to say, “Over the years, like everyone I suppose, I've had my fair share of heartbreak- but from the moment I met you, I absolutely knew that part of my life was over. Your support, kindness and acceptance of me exactly as I am has allowed me to live a life I could have only dreamed of”.

“Filled with laughter, love, respect and of course our boys… Getting to do life with you and watching our family grow is my greatest privilege..”.

Vicky closed off her message by adding, “Love you @ercan_ram and I am really excited to be your wife… and I am also absolutely terrified about my hen do and what the girls have instore for me”.

Ercan commented on the post to admit, “It’s coming round so fast! and I’m terrified for you on your Hen. Let’s do this! Love you”.

The pair got engaged after Ercan proposed during a romantic holiday in Dubai in February 2022.

Their wedding will be split up into two special occasions, with the couple saying ‘I do’ in England first before they jet off to Puglia, Italy, for a second celebration surrounded by loved ones.