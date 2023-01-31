Vicky Pattison finds cyst on ovary during fertility treatment

Vicky Pattison has shared an update on her fertility journey.

The former Geordie Shore star revealed last year that she was starting the process of freezing her eggs, but has now posted an unfortunate update.

Sharing a photo of herself sitting on a doctor’s examination table to her 5.2M Instagram followers, Vicky explained that a cyst was found on one of her ovaries, meaning she has to put a halt on her fertility treatment.

The 35-year-old said, “Unfortunately yesterday didn't go as planned and I have another cyst on one of my ovaries”.

“As the injections I would have to administer as part of my fertility treatment are predominantly oestrogen- rather than stimulating the ovary follicles which is what we want to happen- it would end up instead predominantly feeding the cyst and treatment would be wasted”.

She continued, “I'm naturally a little bit disappointed and spent most of yesterday crying and just feeling super drained- it was as if someone had let all the air out of a balloon. But I suppose that was just all the angst and nervous energy leaving my body and making me feel like a human raisin”.

“This is pretty common and as I am beginning to learn these journeys aren't often linear and there may be plenty more ups and downs for me as I go. So I need to brace myself for that and be thankful that I'm in a position to have options- which I truly am. And I want more women to know that it isn't easy for lots of us.. and you're not alone. No matter how it may feel”.

Pattison closed off by revealing she would be returning to work for now but will be trying the fertility treatment again in the future. “I've made my peace with this today- I'm going back to work, I'm going to focus on other things and I will try again next month”.

Many of Vicky’s pals rushed to the comments to share their support for the former reality TV star.

Her Geordie Shore co-star Nathan Henry wrote, “Sending lots of love, but very proud of you for sharing your story”.

“Love you beautiful girl and you’re so amazing for sharing your journey and helping so many in doing so”, penned author Roxie Nafousi.

Big Brother’s Kate Lawler added, “You’re helping so many sharing your fertility journey lovely. I’m sorry about y’day, sending love and positive vibes your way”.

Vicky is currently engaged to her fiancé Ercan Ramadan. Ercan got down on one knee when the pair were on holiday in Dubai in February of last year.