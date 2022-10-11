Vicky Pattinson sparks candid conversation about mental health

Vicky Pattinson has been spreading a powerful message about the importance of mental health.

As part of World Mental Health Day, the former Geordie Shore star took to her Instagram page last night to share some photos that her 5.2M followers ordinarily would never see – images of her being upset. Vicky also filtered the honest photos with ones of her smiling and posing for the camera.

“What mental health needs is more sunlight, more candour and more unashamed conversation,” the 34-year-old began in her lengthy caption.

“As someone who is constantly advocating for more transparency & honesty across social media.. I thought I'd share with you some of my darker moments,” Vicky wrote bravely, referring to the photos captured during some of the most difficult times in her life.

The reality star noted the drastic differences between the images that she selected. “In some of these pictures it's so easy to see that I'm struggling, that I'm falling apart, that I'm losing my battle- but in others, the pain is more difficult to spot.”

“And that's the thing about poor mental health- it doesn't look like just any one thing, it is wily, it can sneak up on you.. & it can happen to anyone,” she explained.

In her caption, Vicky implored her followers to look after each other, now more than ever. “Never assume that just because someone ‘seems ok’, or posts regularly, or is successful, or comes from a good family or is the life & soul of the party they are immune to pain, hurt, stress, fear & mental health issues,” she wrote.

Vicky concluded her post with a heartfelt reminder. “The world has already too many beautiful souls..”, she penned. “You are loved and together we can fight this”.

Many have since taken to the TV personality’s comments section to applaud her for sharing such a candid message.

“Thank you for your honesty in sharing your story,” commented University Challenge star Bobby Seagull. “I'm sure it will help others to open up too x”.

“You’re such a legend,” penned model Emma Louise Connolly. “Thank you for your transparency ALWAYS! Xxxx”

“You’re amazing,” wrote former Love Island contestant Faye Winter. “Love you”.

Well done to Vicky for spreading such an important message!