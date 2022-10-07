Vicky Pattinson shares inspiring message about self-care

Vicky Pattinson has been sharing an inspiring message that we can all get behind!

The former Geordie Shore star took to Instagram last night to speak to her 5.2M followers about the importance of self-care.

“Work in tv they said… It's sooooo glamorous they said…,” Vicky teased in her caption.

“Me working in tv:”, she joked, framing a selfie snap of herself in bed, with a white face mask pasted across her skin, and a burger in her hand.

“Seriously though guys after a long day, and an even longer week I'm taking tonight's early(ish) finish as an opportunity for some self care,” the 34-year-old admitted.

Vicky then went on to explain what self-care means to her. “Now Self Care isn't always sunrise yoga and green juice and giving birth to an avocado… Sometimes all you need is an early night with a Big Mac, a facemask and an episode of castle,” she exclaimed.

The TV personality, who recently got engaged to The Only Way Is Essex star Ercan Ramadan, went on to reveal that she has been struggling with a spot of homesickness.

“I've made no secret of the fact that im finding being away from home a little bit tough- for the first time in my life I have a partner, a puppy and a life really worth missing… So I think it's understandable!”

“So tonight I'm listening to my body and having some serious chill and a little bit of what I fancy..”, Vicky penned.

In the conclusion of her post, she signed off with a heartwarming message to her fans. “Don't be afraid to be kind to yourself once in awhile…”, she noted.

Many have taken to Vicky’s comments section to express their agreement with her thoughts.

“Still looking glam to me!”, wrote 2021 Love Island contestant Sharon Gaffka.

“Love this,” commented one follower. “always make that time for you”.

“This looks mint!!!”, another exclaimed. “You got this babe. Sending hugs”.

Maybe we’ll follow Vicky’s advice and treat ourselves to a self-care night this evening!