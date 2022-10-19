Vicky Pattinson briefly reunites with fiancé after 2 weeks apart

Vicky Pattinson has finally made it back home!

The former Geordie Shore star had been away from her fiancé Ercan for the past two weeks, as she was filming content for a mysterious new show.

During her time away, Vicky was incredibly vocal about her homesickness and expressed how much she was missing her partner.

Now, the pair have finally reunited, and to celebrate, the reality star posted an adorable photo of herself, Ercan and their dog Milo outside their home.

However, in an Instagram caption posted last night, the 32-year-old revealed that her long-awaited reunion has been brief. “This weekend was good for my soul.. it was needed, but sadly- it wasn't long enough! They never bloody are, are they??!”, she exclaimed.

Vicky went on to explain her reasons for needing to leave home once again, and how much it is taking a toll on her. “I'm on my way back up to Newcastle now to start an exciting new job- that I couldn't be more grateful for btw- but leaving my boys tonight after just 5 days back was really tough and I'm fighting back tears in the back of this Uber…”, she wrote.

Despite her homesickness, Vicky expressed her excitement at being able to go back to her Geordie roots for a short while. “But it'll be lovely to spend some time with my family and friends up north and I cannot wait to get my teeth into this new job so that should be good too!”, she penned.

Friends and fans alike immediately took to Vicky’s comments section to showcase their delight at Vicky’s reunion with her loved ones.

“Awww you and your boys”, wrote University Challenge contestant Bobby Seagull. “Have a fab time back in Newcastle x”.

“You will enjoy your new job & before you know it you’ll be home!”, commented another follower. “Have a wonderful time @vickypattison”.

We hope that Vicky has an amazing time back in Newcastle!