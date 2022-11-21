Vernon Kay reveals why he gets worried for wife Tess each week

Vernon Kay has been opening up about his personal life!

The TV presenter, who was a finalist in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! last year, recently spoke to OK! about his marriage to Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly.

Vernon and Tess have been married since 2003, and the couple share two daughters together. In his interview, Vernon revealed the reason why he never misses an episode of Strictly, and why he worries for Tess every Saturday night.

“The only appointment-to-view for me is Strictly,” the 48-year-old admitted. “I dread Tess tripping up when she comes around the corner on the stage,” he added sweetly.

“I make sure I’m watching after the titles, when Tess says hello and welcome to Strictly, and Claudia says something,” Vernon continued. “I just want to make sure that she’s done the opening link without tripping on her beautiful gown.” How lovely!

Vernon also opened up about how the routine of Strictly each year has become an integral part of their family. “Strictly is like our third baby,” he teased. “You know it only comes and visits from June until Christmas so we’re kind of programmed for it now.”

Vernon went on to admit that, perhaps surprisingly, he has never been offered the chance to take part in Strictly. “I’ve never been asked, to be honest with you,” he detailed.

He then agreed that this could be because of his relationship with Tess, and how that could potentially end up causing controversy. “I’m good friends with many of them – I play golf with Anton [Du Beke, one of the Strictly judges]. So yes, maybe that’s why they haven’t asked me,” he laughed.

Vernon isn’t afraid to admit that he is a huge Strictly fan and loves watching its antics each week. “I do enjoy the process of getting to know the dancers. I enjoy watching their rehearsal tapes and I enjoy sitting down with Tess and watching It Takes Two,” he shared.

We can’t get over how much of an adoring husband Vernon is!