Veganuary lunch inspiration: Chana masala coriander pancakes!

Veganuary is a super rewarding, but also super demanding challenge. It’s exciting when we start out and we’re looking everywhere for inspiration. Dinner and breakfast are easy enough to get ideas for, but lunch can be a little more difficult to find something filling, tasty and easy to take on the go!

This rich and delicious Chana Masala on coriander pancakes with garlic coconut yogurt is the flavour-packed recipe that’s full of nutrients and perfect for lunch!

All made from scratch and the ideal meal prep, it’s a super handy and healthy option for anyone trying out Veganuary this year!

You’ll need…

1 FIID Rich Chana Masala

1tbps pomegranate seeds

Fresh herbs, coriander and mint

Pinch of freshly ground black pepper

Pinch of salt

1 lime

For the pancakes

150g chickpea flour

100ml boiling water

Handful, fresh coriander leaves

1tbsp coconut oil

For the garlic coconut yogurt

125g coconut yogurt

2tbsp lemon juice

1tpsp chopped coriander

2 garlic

To prepare the pancakes add chickpea flour, water and coriander leaves to a blender and blend. If you feel the consistency is too thick add 1tbsp more water blend and check again, repeat if needed.

Place all the ingredients for the garlic coconut yogurt into a bowl, mix together and season with salt to taste.

Heat your Rich Chana Masala by following the directions on the back of pack.

Place a large saucepan over a medium heat and add some of the coconut oil. Once oil is melted and the pan has come up to temperature. pour in half or a quarter of the pancake mixture and leave to cook for a few minutes, check it is ready to turn over once bubbles appear on top and peak underneath it by lifting with a spatula. Flip and cook for a few more minutes on the other side until cooked through.

Slide onto a plate and repeat with the rest of the batter. Depending on the size of your pan will make 2 to 4 pancakes.

Once ready to serve, top each pancake with your Rich Chana Masala and a dollop of yoghurt, sprinkle with some herbs and pomegranate seeds and you can serve it with some salad if you like.

This recipe is from fiid, available from Dunnes Stores, SuperValu, Tesco, Spar and Centra as well as independent stores across Ireland, and online at eatfiid.com. fiid's new Discovery Box is available exclusively online. For updates, follow @eatfiid on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.