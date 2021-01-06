Vegan beauty products you won’t feel guilty buying!

With Veganuary well underway, a lot of us will branching out to see what other parts of our lives we can incorporate our new philosophy into. With our meals and food prop now changed, we look to our beauty and self care habits, a part of our lives littered with packaging and parabens, no matter how eco-conscious we try to be. Many brands jump on the bandwagon these days, claiming to be eco-friendly and good for the environment, but what does that really mean? And do you even have time to research all of that? Of course not!

To save you some time we've rounded up some of our favourite cruelty-free, vegan products that are making a splash in the self care world right now. It's easier than ever to treat yourself and treat the planet right!

Dr. Bronner’s 'Organic Hair Rinse – Citrus' – (RRP €14.50)

Dr. Bronner’s '4-in-1 Sugar Baby Unscented Organic Pump Soap' – 355ml – (RRP €13.95)

Dr. Bronner’s '18-in-1 Hemp Pure-Castile Soap Tea Tree' – from (RRP €3.95)

The Dr. Bronner's Organic Citrus Conditioning Hair Rinse is nourishing and effective without any synthetic ingredients. Containing organic shikakai which is used as a gentle conditioning cleanser for both skin and hair, the Dr. Bronner’s Hair Rinse contains organic lemon juice which rinses and tightens hair shafts for excellent manageability, while organic coconut, olive and hemp oils moisturise hair strands.

With hand-washing more important than ever, Dr. Bronner's 4-in-1 Sugar Baby Unscented Organic Pump Soap is a gentle cleanser for the entire body with no synthetic detergents or preservatives. Extracting organic shikakai in organic sugar and organic grape juice, the Dr. Bronner's 4-in-1 Sugar Baby Unscented Organic Pump Soap combines the teas of unsurpassed pure-castile liquid soap base for a rich, emollient lather and a moisturising after feel, the convenient pump bottle ensures less mess in the bathroom or kitchen! Available in Unscented Baby Mild and eight scents, including Peppermint, Lavender, Green Tea, Eucalyptus, Citrus, Almond, Rose, and Tea Tree.

The Dr. Bronner’s 18-in-1 Hemp Pure-Castile Soap is concentrated, biodegradable, versatile and effective. Made with organic and certified fair-trade ingredients, the Tea Tree 18-in-1 Hemp Pure-Castile Soap is a multi-tasking indulgence that comes with a clean conscience. Packaged in a 100% post-consumer recycled bottle that is also recyclable, this liquid soap can be used for almost any cleaning task and is available in Baby Unscented and eight scents, including Peppermint, Lavender, Green Tea, Eucalyptus, Citrus, Almond, Rose, and Tea Tree.

ELF ‘Say Goodbye To Shine Mini Kit’ (RRP €16.00)

Skincare minis kit to help achieve a mattified, shine-free complexion. This complete oil-control skin care regimen is infused with skin-loving ingredients known to control excess oil and minimise the appearance of pores

Oil Control Pink Powder Mask -This oil absorbent powder mask helps control the areas of the face that produce excess oil. It is infused with niacinamide and kaolin clay known to help control oil revealing a mattified complexion. It’s your new go to mask for a cleaner looking complexion –your pores will thank you!

Oil Control Pore Minimising Serum – A lightweight serum to help control excess oil on your face while minimising the appearance of pores. This mighty formula features Niacinamide known to minimise the appearance of pores and control oil. Its additional skin loving ingredients, Willow Bark Extract and Tea Tree, help keep the shine at bay.

Oil Control Liquid Lotion – This featherweight, liquid lotion absorbs quickly and provides a long-lasting matte finish. Ideal for oily and combination skin, this liquid lotion formula helps to hydrate the skin and balance oil, revealing a matte, shine-free complexion. Enriched with Tea Tree Oil, and Willow Bark Extract.

Say goodbye to shine and hello to balanced skin. This oil control skin regimen contains products made with ingredients known to control excess oil and minimise the appearance of pores on your face, allowing your skin to achieve a mattified, shine-free complexion.

Cover FX 'Perfector Face Palette' (RRP €36.00)

A travel-friendly palette of six essentials to enhance, highlight and set the complexion on the go. Sculpt with the contour and blush, illuminate with two shimmering highlighters, and find your perfect finish with the brightener and finishing powder for a glowing, multidimensional look. Vegan & cruelty-free.

Pacifica 'Vegan Collagen Skincare Bundle' (RRP €69.00)

For a limited time only, snag the complete best-selling vegan collagen collection – over $112 value for only $84. Powered by break-through plant-based collagen, and packaged in recyclable glass, this collection is just as pretty as it is powerful.

Vegan Collagen Recovery Eye Cream – Our best-selling eye cream! This nourishing eye cream is your time machine for youthful-looking skin. Packed with skin-loving ingredients, such as vegan collagen, hyaluronic acid and caffeine, to boost hydration and help support the delicate skin around your eye.

Vegan Collagen Overnight Recovery Cream – Supercharge your nighttime routine and wake up to a healthy, radiant complexion. While your skin is in rest and repair mode, this rich formula with essential lipids and antioxidants, help revive and quench the thirstiest skin.

Vegan Collagen Complex Serum – This concentrated, bioactive serum includes a one-of-a-kind blend of vegan collagen, plant-based proteins and hyaluronic acid for a healthier, dewy appearance.

Vegan Collagen Every Day Lotion SPF 30 – Never forget your SPF! This lightweight, daily lotion with broad spectrum SPF 30 protection is formulated with a mix flower extracts and hyaluronic acid. Now you can hydrate skin and help shield against sun's harmful UV rays all at once.

Vegan Cream Creamy Gel Cleanser is sulfate-free and gently removes makeup, oil and daily residue while replenishing the skin with hydration. You’ll love its creamy, gentle texture that build into a soft lather.

Hourglass '1.5MM™ MECHANICAL GEL EYE LINER' (RRP €‌19.00)

The thinnest, softest, waterproof gel liner. Encapsulated in a 1.5MM mechanical pencil, this liner offers precision accuracy and ease of application. Its formula and delivery are best for tight lining between lashes. Six single clicks and one stroke create dramatic definition that resists transfer for extended wear. The unique, creamy formula delivers the intensity and staying power of a traditional gel liner, in a precise and easy-to-use pencil.

Pacifica ‘Kale Detoxing Skincare Bundle’ (RRP €30.00)

Clean up your skincare routine with our exclusive detoxing skincare bundle.

Step 1: Start with our best-selling Kale Detox Deep Cleaning Face Wash.

Step 2: Treat your skin with our Super Green Detox Kale & Charcoal Detox Facial Mask.

step 3: Apply our next-generation Pore Warrior Booster Serum, built to help keep oil and pores under control while minimising shine.

Step 4: Finish off your skincare routine with a dose of lightweight hydration using Kale Luxe Oil-Free Multi Cream.

Contains: Kale coconut water, Super greens, Aloe Vera, Vitamin E and Green tea

Herbivore Botanical 'Amethyst Exfoliating Body Scrub' (RRP €36.00)

Reveal silky smooth skin with the Crystal Queen of Calmness. Gently exfoliating and purely magical, crushed amethyst gemstone combines with magnesium-rich salt, ultra-hydrating organic virgin coconut oil and night-blooming jasmine sambac to lavish your body with luxe moisture.

Meet your new royal treatment. Inspired by the healing metaphysical properties of its namesake gemstone, Amethyst Body Scrub, infused with crushed amethyst powder, becomes a healing component of your bathing ritual, bringing harmonising benefits to increase your inner and outer beauty.

Cover FX 'Correct Click – Redness' (RRP €14.00)

A long-wearing, oil-free cream corrector that calms redness and neutralizes skin discoloration caused by rosacea, acne, dryness and more. The ultra-blendable, highly pigmented formula is packed with antioxidants to soothe skin, reduce redness and protect against environmental stressors. Vegan & cruelty-free.

Hourglass 'Vanish seamless finish liquid foundation' (RRP €‌58.00)

The Future of Foundation. A highly concentrated liquid foundation designed to deliver instant full coverage with just 1/2 of a pump. No primer needed. This innovative, weightless formula applies like a second-skin, creating a smooth and flawless complexion.

The highly concentrated formula delivers instant full coverage and innovative coated pigments create a smooth, long wearing application without drying out the skin. Formulated with light-refracting microspheres to blur and create a soft-focus complexion, the fade-proof 24-hour long wearing formula lasts all day as it is waterproof, transfer-proof & sweat-proof.

Biossance SQUALANE + VITAMIN E SHIMMERING BODY OIL $48.00)

This featherweight body oil provides non-greasy hydration for the whole body, plus a touch of sun-kissed radiance.The squalane-based shimmer body oil is infused with vitamins and nourishing botanicals to leave skin touchable and silky-soft, while active contouring plant extracts help to visibly smooth uneven texture and provide a toned, sculpted look. Superfine, ethically sourced mica softly blurs imperfections and adds a subtle glow to all skin tones.

Lime Crime 'Greatest Hits Bangers Shadow Palette' (RRP €38.95)

CROWD-PLEASER: You curated it for the party, it’s your go-to celebration Venus playlist .

We love our supporting fans; they inspire us every day! We wanna share the love with a special 18-pan palette featuring their fav shades. Thank you to the fans who chose these banging hues and helped us curate this palette. We made it just for you!

Fan-voted Venus shades in nudes, pinks, and grunge shades.

A mega-mix of all Venus palettes for new fans to try!

Same Venus shadow formula our fans know and love in metallic duochrome, metallic, matte, foil and glow.

Metallic Duochrome: Ultra-shiny shimmer with multidimensional pearl.

Metallic: Ultra-shiny shimmer .

Matte: Buttery smooth and totally matte.

Foil: High def and ultra reflective!

Glow: Soft, luminous finish. Not satin, not shimmer. It’s glow!

Bite Beauty 'STARLIT SUCCULENTS 3-PIECE AGAVE+ LIP CARE SET' (RRP €9.00)

Indulge in this succulent self-care routine: Smooth with award-winning Agave+ Lip Scrub, deeply hydrate with Agave+ Lip Mask and nourish with Agave+ Lip Therapy. Agave Nectar helps soothe and nurture your lips, Mangosteen Extract is known to be rich in antioxidants and helps keep lips moisturised, Açaí is mall, but mighty. This nutrient-rich fruit that gives lips an antioxidant boost.

Herbivore Botanical 'PRISM 20% AHA + 5% BHA Exfoliating Glow Facial' (RRP €47.00)

A jelly-textured, potent blend of 20% fruit-based AHA‚ and 5% Willow Bark-based BHA in an exfoliating rinse-off weekly facial that naturally transforms skin from dull to radiant and glowing in only 10 minutes. Comes with a sample of Lapis Facial Oil for flash facial results.

Get glowing, smooth skin naturally with the combination of brightness-boosting Prism 20% AHA Glow Facial and calming Lapis Facial Oil.

Targets dullness dark spots, pores and combination skin. Treat your skin to a brightening facial experience powered by a 20% concentrate of exfoliating and softening fruit-based Glycolic, Lactic, Tartaric, and Malic AHAs and 5% clarifying Willow Bark extract BHA to reduce the appearance of pores.A hydrating gel of Aloe Vera and Rosewater restores moisture.

Biossance 'OVERNIGHT RESULTS SET' (RRP €56.00)

Experience the skin of your dreams with this set of bestselling top-performers. Lactic Acid Resurfacing Night Serum rapidly retexturizes for dramatically smoother skin, while Vitamin C Rose Oil delivers squalane-rich moisture while firming and brightening. Treat your delicate eye area to an instantly lifted look with Marine Algae Eye Cream, and finish with our nourishing Rose Vegan Lip Balm.

Summer Fridays 'SUPER AMINO GEL CLEANSER' (RRP €31.00)

A gentle, pH-balancing gel cleanser that treats skin to a restoring cocktail of 11 amino acids with a splash of mineral-rich seawater. It's that super clean nourished feeling for your skin. Super Amino Gel Cleanser's efficient one-and-done formula means your pillow (and your conscience) is always clean. Gentle enough for all skin types.11 amino acids were custom-selected for their unique powers to replenish, protect, and support skin elasticity. Like a restorative dip in the ocean, this atomized seawater infuses skin with natural minerals to calm irritation and boost radiance.

Cover FX 'Shimmer Veil' (RRP €18.00)

A weightless cream shimmer with a crease-proof, transfer-proof formula that delivers luminous coloUr in a single swipe. Use it to illuminate the eyes, highlight cheekbones or add a glowing pop of shimmer to lips.