Varadkar followed guidelines in Phoenix Park, says spokesperson

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has been hit with waves of criticism after meeting friends in the Phoenix Park over the weekend. He was spotted with his partner Matt and two friends on Sunday afternoon.

People accused Varadkar of breaking the current COVID-19 restrictions, however, a representative stressed that he was complying with the current guidelines.

A Government spokesperson said that he was entitled to visit the park as it is within 5km of Stewards Lodge, where he is currently staying amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Taoiseach was in the Phoenix Park with his partner Matt and two friends on Sunday Afternoon, in line with public health guidance.”

“He was within 5km of the Stewards Lodge, where he is staying during the Covid Emergency."

Phase One of Ireland’s re-opening allows people to meet friends outside, within 5km of their home, once they’re following social distancing measures, including staying 2km apart.