Vanessa Hudgens stuns in feathered gown after Austin split

Vanessa Hudgens looked like a star of Hollywood’s Golden Era at the Bad Boys For Life premiere last night.

The actress wore the most heavenly Georges Hobeika feathered gown for the momentous event. The dress featured a thigh high split, sequined corset and Vanessa topped the look with black peep-toe heels.

She wore her hair in loose waves and oozed old Hollywood glamour as she posed on the red carpet.

Shortly before the premiere, news of Vanessa and Austin Butler’s split broke, but the actress looked as happy as ever as she celebrated the premiere with her co-stars Charles Melton and Alexander Ludwig.

The High School Musical actress had been dating Austin since 2011, but the pair reportedly went their separate ways before Christmas.

Fans began speculating about the break-up when The Princess Switch star failed to mention her beau on social media during the holidays and New Year.

A source close to the actress told US Weekly: “Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup."

The actress previously told Women’s Health that she was in no rush to get married: “I want to get married, travel, then have kids—probably in my late 30s. Everyone's clock is different."

Feature Image: Getty