Vanessa Hudgens confirms engagement to Cole Tucker

It’s the Start of Something New for Vanessa Hudegns and Cole Tucker as the pair have confirmed they are engaged.

The High School Musical star revealed she “couldn’t be happier” that she and her baseball player fiancé will soon be husband and wife.

Vanessa shared the exciting news to her 48.5M Instagram followers by posting two beautiful snaps of the pair after Cole popped the big question.

One photo shows the couple posing for the camera with Tucker’s arms wrapped around Vanessa’s waist as she held up her ring finger, showing her stunning ring.

The second picture shows a close-up of the rock of Hudgens’ hand with the Eiffel Tower lit up in the background.

The 34-year-old captioned the post, “YES. We couldn’t be happier”, followed by a heart emoji.

A host of famous faces and fans rushed to the comments to congratulate the couple on their wonderful new adventure together.

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland wrote, “Couldn't be happier. Right here, look what we've got. A fairy-tale plot, Our very own happy ending”.

“Ahhh congrats mama!”, penned Emily in Paris’ Lily Jones, while Brittany Snow from Pitch Perfect said, “CONGRATS v!!! Love love love”.

Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson added, “Love you guys”.

Rumours started circulating last week that the pair were engaged but neither commented on the speculations until now.

When Speaking to Entertainment Tonight back in 2021, The Princess Switch star revealed that she and Cole met while on a Zoom meditation group.

The pair went ‘Instagram official’ on Valentine’s Day in 2021 when Vanessa shared a photo of the pair kissing with the caption, “It’s you, it’s me, it’s us”.

Congratulations to the happy couple!