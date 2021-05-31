Vaccine registration portal opens up for 40-44 year olds in Ireland

If you’re aged between 40 to 44-years-old then we have wonderful news for you, as the Covid-19 vaccine portal is opening up for you this Wednesday!

The vaccine portal will be opening up gradually, with new ages being added each day this week. It’s been announced by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly that those aged 44-years-old will be able to register online for their Covid vaccine from this Wednesday, June 2 onwards.

Those aged 43-years-old will be able to register on Thursday, June 3 and on Friday, June 4, 42-year-olds can register online for their Covid vaccines.

Delighted to be able to share that the online registration for a COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 40-44 will commence this Wednesday, June 02 – starting with those aged 44 that day and those aged 43 on Thursday and so on. pic.twitter.com/sZ6cmGjZkX — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) May 31, 2021

41-year-olds will be able to register on Saturday, June 5 and lastly, 40-year-olds will be allowed to register for their Covid vaccine this Sunday, June 6.

“Delighted to be able to share that the online registration for a COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 40-44 will commence this Wednesday, June 02 – starting with those aged 44 that day and those aged 43 on Thursday and so on,” the Health Minister wrote on Twitter today, alongside two photographs from vaccine centres.

It has been reported recently that one in five adults in Ireland has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, with 50% of all adults in Ireland receiving at least one of their doses to date.