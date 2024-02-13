Usher marries girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea in Las Vegas

Wedding bells have been ringing!

It seems congratulations are in order for Usher and his partner Jennifer Goicoechea as they have reportedly tied the knot in Las Vegas.

The news comes after Usher’s impressive Super Bowl half-time show on Sunday in the City of Lights.

According to People, the pair got married in a private ceremony after Usher’s performance.

A representative for the Yeah! singer revealed, “We can confirm that Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and family”.

“They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes”.

The news outlet also explained that Usher's mum, Jonetta Patton, was a witness for the couple during the ceremony.

Usher spoke to People earlier this week about his longtime relationship with Jennifer.

The 45-year-old said, “Listen, when you find someone that you know is a great partner, of course it is an honour and a pleasure to be able to share life with someone who wants to share it with you and loves you, who you are”.

“We've obviously made a commitment to life for life together because of our children. It wouldn't be odd for us to get married. We already did here. You know what I'm saying?”.

The dad-of-four added, “And we're going to be in each other's lives until we die, obviously, because we have something to share. That's beautiful. Our children. But not because of that. I really do feel like I have an amazing partner that I respect”.

The newlyweds welcomed their first child into the world, a daughter named Sovereign Bo, in 2020, before having their son, Sire Castrello, in 2021.

Usher is also dad to two older sons, 16-year-old Usher ‘Cinco’ V and 15-year-old Naviyd Ely, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster.