Usain Bolt and girlfriend Kasi Bennett reveal daughter’s name

Usain Bolt and his girlfriend Kasi Bennett welcomed their daughter into the world on May 17 and the new parents have finally revealed their tiny tot’s adorable name.

In a birthday tribute to his other half, the Olympic sprinter revealed they called their daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt.

He shared a series of stunning photos of Bennett cradling their darling girl, “I want to wish my gf @kasi__b a happy birthday. I get to spend ur special day with u.

“I want nothing but happiness for u & will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face. We have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt,” he gushed.

Fans couldn’t help but praise the parents choice of name, “We approve that baby’s name.”

“Olympia Lightning Bolt. That is, quite possibly, the coolest name in human history!” said one.

One wrote, “Congrats boss and welcome to fatherhood, a whole new different type of race, very much more of a marathon than sprints. But i'm sure you will adapt and break more records.”

Usain has been dating Kasi Bennett since 2016, however the couple tend to keep their personal life out of the public eye. The new parents have certainly chosen the most perfect moniker for their first child.

Little Olympia Lightning Bolt is the cutest baby!