Karen Millen’s retro infused pre-fall collection is stunning

Now that we’re well into the month of August it’s time to start thinking about upgrading our autumn wardrobe — out with the old and in with the new!

Last year we might have been in the throes of a second lockdown, so we resorted to our comfiest fits. Cosy knits and fleece lined leggings became part of our everyday uniform. However, after over a year and a half of nothing but loungewear we’re more than ready for a fashion makeover!

That’s why we were only too delighted to see Karen Millen’s new pre-fall collection which is absolutely filled with stunning vintage inspired pieces that can take you from office chic to pub party in no time at all.

This brand new line from Karen Millen embraces the idea of “taking back the city”. It encourages women to expand their horizons beyond home with a collection that offers a new perspective on dressing up.

Embodying a post-lockdown feeling of freedom and possibility, this collection encourages a journey to rediscovering your sense of self. Inspired by changing cityscapes and a mood of escapism, it promises an optimistic new energy, where the city is yours for the taking and the streets are your catwalk.

Excitement comes in the form of retro-infused silhouettes and unexpected Western styling, along with preppy pieces and sleek monochrome colourways that offer a distinctly fresh feel.

This is a collection made for exploring – sartorial or otherwise.

With a broad variety of sizes, from 6 to 26, this luxurious line ranges in price from €79 to €419. You can check out the full Karen Millen pre-fall collection here.