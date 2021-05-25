Upgrade your haircare routine with Tangle Teezer’s lush new brush

With all of us spending a bit more time at home these days, we’ve started upgrading our self-care routine, from skincare to exercise and everything in between — not forgetting to look after our luscious locks, especially with the salons being closed for so long.

That’s why we couldn’t be more delighted to hear about Tangle Teezer’s latest product, a Scalp Exfoliator & Massage Brush (€10.95/£8.00). The worlds of beauty and wellness have never been more interlinked, and the latest release from Tangle Teezer combines both in one incredible tool.

Their dual-purpose Scalp Exfoliator & Massager turns hair care into self-care, for a unique experience that 85% of women described as ‘scalp therapy’.

Suitable for all hair types, the innovative teeth technology combines two teeth lengths in a multi-purpose tool that will blow your mind, all day long.

Level up your haircare routine with an invigorating scalp exfoliation, that will leave your hair looking and feeling refreshed. Simply move the tool against your scalp for up to three minutes, with or without shampoo or scalp treatments.

91% of women found the flexible teeth work to exfoliate the scalp, removing dead skin cells and products that can dim your hair’s shine!

This multi-tasking tool clears your mind as well as your head. The shorter teeth have been designed to hit the spot when it comes to pressure points, so you can power down with a relaxing scalp massage.

The specifically designed, handle-free design puts the power of the teeth directly in your hands – so you can control the pressure of your massage and exfoliate your scalp with confidence. Created to work with all hand sizes, it also features a texture material that will make sure it slips into your self-care routine, but not out of your hands.

Available in colourways of Coastal Blue, Onyx Black, Pretty Pink and Lavender Lite, the Scalp Exfoliator & Massager is available from Cloud 10 Beauty, McCabes Pharmacy, Dunnes Stores, Adrian Dunne Pharmacy, Chemist Warehouse and independent pharmacies nationwide.