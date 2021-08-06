Upgrade your body-care routine with these lush new products

Now that things are opening up again, we’re spending quite a lot of time out and about, running here and there and meeting up with people we haven’t seen in a while.

The last thing we want to think about when we’re enjoying our new found freedom is whether or not we’re looking, or (god formid) smelling, as fresh as we should be!

Whether it’s heading back to the gym, outdoor workouts, biking or commuting to work, Nuasan’s beautifully natural, scientifically-proven products are specifically designed to keep your skin fresh and healthy. Just what you need to upgrade your body-care routine.

The Galway-based brand’s best-selling product, Nuasan Active Foot Care spray is the perfect way to freshen tired feet, rehydrate dry skin and is clinically proven to prevent infection, promoting beautiful healthy feet and nails.

Containing Nuasan’s unique active ingredient L+pH Control (Lactic Acid AHA), which eliminates the bacteria that causes foot odour and eradicates hard skin. This handy foot spray is also enriched with Vitamin E, Menthol, Thymol and Tea Tree Oil. These naturally active ingredients combine to eliminate bad bacteria and fungus that cause foot odour, athlete's foot and toenail infections.

The innovative brand’s game-changer product is undoubtedly Nuasan Active Body Wipes, which are plant-based and vegan (as is the entire range) and 100% biodegradable, making them kind to the environment as well as your skin.

The individually wrapped wipes combine L+pH Control (Lactic Acid AHA) with peppermint, bamboo and aloe to soothe and freshen the skin and are the ideal way to freshen up on the go. So you can cycle to work, rush between appointments or sneak in yoga at lunchtime and still continue your day in confidence.

As well as these super-effective, freshness ‘on-the-go’ products, the range also includes Nuasan Active Body Wash, which in addition to the L+pH Control, contains arnica and magnesium proven to help tired muscles recover and repair faster, whilst nourishing and hydrating skin.

Lathering up with this fresh-scented body wash in a hot shower is a sure fire way to soothe and restore a tired body after a busy day in the summer sun. It also makes for a luxury bath soak too.

If you’re in the market for a great gift for the active person in your life, the Nuasan Active Bodycare Kit containing Nuasan Body Wash, Nuasan Body Wipes and a luxury microfibre sports towel, is sure to be a big hit. With Father’s Day approaching on 21 June this beautifully presented gift set could be the ideal solution!

Recognising a demand amongst our increasingly active population for products that are both kind to our skin, and kind to the environment, founder Dara Scott and his team of scientists worked hard to find ingredients which are pure, sustainable, and biologically effective and have a beneficial effect on our bodies to create the Nuasan range.

Since the launch in 2020, the brand has grown from strength to strength being sold across Europe, as well as Ireland. The brand has stayed true to Dara’s original vision of natural ingredients that really work but also ensuring ethical and sustainable practices are a primary focus. Because of this, 10% of all profits are donated to sustainable charities and environmental groups.

The Nuasan range is available for delivery nationwide from www.nuasan.com and through selected pharmacists.