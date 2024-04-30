Upgrade your beauty routine with these Summer essential must-haves

As summer approaches, promising longer, sun-kissed days and bustling social schedules, it's the perfect moment for a beauty overhaul. Embrace the season's vibes with a selection of KISS's finest picks, guaranteed to elevate your natural allure. From effortless lash enhancements to vibrant nail accents, it's time to refresh your beauty stash and embrace the carefree spirit of summer!

KISS My Lashes But Better (€8.35/£7.88)

This day-to-day false eyelash has everyday wearable volume that looks as natural as your own lashes, but better. Plus, with innovative Superfine Band Technology, you literally won't see or feel the band. Understated meets luxe, perfect for every occasion!

Available in four styles Blessed, No Filters, So Real and All Mine.

KISS The Muses Collection (€8.99 / £7.64)

Drawing inspiration from the timeless beauty of royal elegance, our muse’s collection presents lashes that embody a gentle and effortless allure, capturing the grace of the regency era. Not only are these lashes cruelty-free and contact lens friendly, but they are also vegan, making them the ideal choice for any occasion. Fit for a queen, each lash is meticulously handmade using innovative faux-silk fibres, resulting in a lightweight, flexible lash with a satin sheen and a softer black hue for ultimate naturalness.

Available in four styles: Dutchess, Empress, Legacy and Noblesse.

KISS Blowout Lashes (€6.83 / £8.93)

Introducing Next-Gen Wispy! Embrace your feminine flair with gracefully extended lashes for a more natural appearance. Our volumizing design features distinctive crisscross patterns that seamlessly blend with your own lashes, providing a voluminous and delightfully curled look.

Available in three styles: Pageboy, Pompadour and Pixie.

KISS Voguish Fantasy Nails (€9.99 / £6.90)

Wear the freshest fashion trends right on your fingertips with KISS Voguish Fantasy Fake Nails! Get into the vogue spirit with nails that are always on point, featuring an exciting range of styles from tie-dyed, ombre and multicolour. These nails are made for those who love a French mani with a trendy twist. Thanks to KISS’s one step application, these nails save you time and effort allowing you to sport a high fashion manicure in minutes. Available in shades Disco Ball and Charmante.

KISS Bare But Better Nails (€11.29 / £9.97)

Bringing the no-makeup makeup trend to your nails, KISS Bare But Better nails allows you to create a natural-looking manicure in minutes. These nails are designed to be easy to apply and long lasting, offering up to seven days of chip and water-resistant wear. Designed to flatter a range of skin tones, the nails arrive in different sizes and shapes, ensuring a flawless, professional-looking finish with each wear.

Available in three shades: Nudies, Nude Glow and Nude Nude.

KISS Products are available from pharmacies nationwide, including Mc Cabe’s, Hickey’s, Lloyds, Medicare and Allcare pharmacies.