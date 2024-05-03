Unveiling the Wedding Edit: Sómas’ elegant fragrances & accessories for brides-to-be

The brand’s latest edit is its first foray into weddings, and it brings together an immersive collection of beautiful fragrances and elegant accessories curated to allow brides-to-be to create the most magical wedding experience.

The inspiration for the collection came from Sómas founder Margaret’s own journey of wedding planning and her keenness to mark her big day with precious little moments and details that make it extra special.

The collection comprises two of Sómas’ fragrances, Lavender & Mandarin and Bay Leaf & Bergamot (RRP €35), which have been redesigned in elegant white and gold for the big day. Scent-scaping is a growing wedding trend that helps create the multisensory and memory-making magic of the day.

The Wedding Edit also features a beautifully curated collection of accessories perfect for the Wedding Day. These accessories add a statement of elegance and a touch of glamour to your dream wedding ensemble and all the magical moments leading up to the big day and beyond.

Each piece, hand-selected by Margaret for the edit, is a wedding classic with a modern twist and can be enjoyed every day, so you can bring those special memories with you anywhere you go. The collection of timeless earrings, necklaces, and bracelets in delicate gold and silver, adorned with zirconia and pearls, will capture the imagination of any bride for herself or her bridal party.

Speaking about the latest launch, Sómas founder Margaret Urbanowiczs said, “In planning my own wedding and all the magical events around it, I felt inspired to curate a collection of products I know I would love for my own big day! With heirlooms, favours, and tokens of gratitude for all our loved ones celebrating with us, I feel the collection really captured my vision for my own wedding – and that it will hopefully inspire others embarking on this wonderful ( albeit a little stressful!) journey.”

Fragrances:

Bay Leaf & Bergamot Candle RRP €35

Lavender & Mandarin Candle RRP €35

Accessories:

Earrings from €35

Necklaces from €65

Bracelets from €59

The collection is online exclusive with digital bridal appointments available.

Sómas products are available from SomasStudio.com and selected stockists nationwide.