‘Unimaginably heartbroken’: Grumpy Cat has died at the age of 7

Instagram sensation Grumpy Cat has sadly died at the mere age of 7.

Her owners confirmed the heartbreaking news in a statement on Twitter.

They explained that their pet had suddenly fallen ill but despite care from top professionals, Grumpy Cat encountered complications that were too hard for her to overcome.

Some days are grumpier than others… pic.twitter.com/ws209VWl97 — Grumpy Cat (@RealGrumpyCat) May 17, 2019

They shared: "She passed away peacefully on the morning on Tuesday, May 14, at home in the arms of her mommy, Tabatha.

"Beside being our baby, a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world- even when times were tough."

Her family continued, "Her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere."

Losing a pet is honestly one of the most devastating moments in life. We're thinking of Grumpy Cat's family.