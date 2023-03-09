SHEmazing!
Unexpected twist revealed as Love Island cast go on final dates

The Love Island cast are about to go on their final dates – but with the addition of a huge twist!

The first look preview for tonight’s episode has been revealed, and as per tradition during the final week of each series, every remaining couple will be embarking on a glamorous date.

However, the producers of the ITV reality dating show have also thrown a spanner in the works with a twist – the first of its kind in Love Island history.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The first look teaser for tonight’s episode showcases Samie reading a text out to her fellow Islanders, which says: “Islanders, the time has come for each of you to go on your final date #ADayToRemember”.

Unfortunately, just as the couples start to celebrate over their impending dates, Samie receives another unexpected message.

“However, whilst on your dates, you’ll have to decide who you think is the least compatible couple,” she reads out to her fellow Islanders. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“That couple will be vulnerable and therefore at risk of being dumped from the island,” the text concludes.

Understandably, everyone in the villa is rocked by this intense twist, with Shaq expressing: “Well, that just killed the mood.”

The mood doesn’t stay gloomy for too long, though, as three of this year’s couples are allowed to head out for their final dates.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Lana and Ron get to enjoy a beautiful breakfast floating on water, Tom and Samie are treated to romantic drinks surrounded by red roses, while Shaq and Tanya tuck into a lavish dinner surrounded by soft fairy lights and flowers.

At the end of each date, a somber mood creeps in as the couples must decide who they think is the least compatible couple, and who deserves to be in the final four. Will they vote strategically, or will they go with their gut?

Viewers will have to tune into Love Island to find out, when it airs tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One!

