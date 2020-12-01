Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page comes out as transgender

Famed American actor, Elliot Page, formerly known as Ellen Page, has just come out on social media as transgender and non-binary.

“Hi guys, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot,” he announced in a lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday.

“I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey,” the Juno star added.

“I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I've been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community.”

“Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.”

“I also ask for patience. My joy is real but it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I am scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and of violence,” he confessed.

Continuing, Elliot explained, “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.”

“To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

So many of Elliot’s friends and followers rushed to the comment section underneath this post, to offer up their own words of love and support.

The official Umbrella Academy Instagram page eagerly wrote, “So proud of our superhero!! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT!!!”

Meanwhile Page’s co-star Justin Min simply commented, “love you so much.”

Miley Cyrus proudly wrote, “Elliot rules!” followed by a line of black heart emojis.