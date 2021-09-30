Ultraceuticals take full body approach with latest launch

Although many of us understand the benefits of using cosmeceutical grade skincare on our face, often our skincare regimen is excluding treating the body! Australian owned and formulated skincare range, Ultraceuticals is launching their newest product for full body skincare Ultra Retexturising Body Complex (RRP: €85.00/£75.00 200ml) in Ireland at the end of September as more often than not, skin concerns extend to our body when it comes to dryness, dehydration, photoaging, fine lines, blotchiness, and uneven skin tone.

This fast-absorbing dual-action body lotion helps dramatically improve the appearance of dehydrated, dull, and coarse skin texture. It has been expertly formulated with a powerful blend of Lactic Acid, Niacinamide and potent moisturising ingredients to simultaneously provide deep exfoliation with superior hydration benefits. This must-have body lotion keeps your skin looking soft, smooth, and supple and contains an uplifting blend of Ylang Ylang, Geranium, Mandarin, Lavender and Chamomile extracts while also featuring Ultraceuticals vitamin B2 technology, combining Panthenol (ProVitamin B5) and Niacinamide (Vitamin B3) to ensure maximum hydration.

Ultraceuticals, a cosmeceutical giant which marries the science behind good skin with the luxurious feel of visiting the salon. Founded by Dr. Geoffrey Heber whose passion for cutting-edge ingredients and technologies to consistently release new ground-breaking products and improve existing ones, which couldn’t be more evident than in this new product packed with active ingredients, proven to significantly improve the appearance of the skin on your body.

Ultra Retexturising Body Complex can be applied once a day either day or night and should be used in conjunction with SPF.

Ultra Retexturising Body Complex will be available the end of September 2021 from select professional salons and clinics nationwide. For local stockists, please visit www.ultraceuticals.com/ie/storelocator.