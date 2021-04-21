Ultraceuticals offers real visible results with annual campaign

Ultraceuticals empowers everyone they touch around the world with real skincare and life-changing results. Which made it an obvious step to create a campaign that demonstrated how using daily homecare over 90 days could achieve transformative skin. Named RVR90™ (Real Visible Results in 90 Days) the campaign aims to restore people’s faith in an industry with over-hyped claims by experiencing a tailored program using a scientifically proven range.

It encourages skin believers to get the conversation started, unite as a community, and give Ultraceuticals 90 days to transform their skin. Ultraceuticals are committed to providing products that work to address major skin concerns: signs of ageing, acne, redness & pigmentation.

The RVR90™ involves a simple 3-step process:

Step 1: Skin technician will have a virtual consultation with guest after they have filled out a skin consultation form and submitted clear images of faces

Step 2: Skin technician then selects appropriate homecare products for the guest's 90-day journey.

Step 3: Skin technician adapts the homecare plan to accelerate the client's journey.

Ultraceuticals is at the forefront of innovation and uses only the latest available ingredients and technologies to consistently release new products and improve existing ones. By collaborating with renowned universities and leading researchers, Ultraceuticals are leaders in the global cosmeceutical industry, crafting a simple regimen of products which deliver fast-acting (within 90 days) and discernible results to reveal clear, firm, glowing, beautiful skin.

Ultraceuticals RVR90 Kits:

Ultra RVR90 Clear Kit: €161

Ultra-Clear Foaming Cleanser 150ml

Ultra-Clear Treatment Lotion 50ml

Ultra-Hydrating Lotion 75ml

SPF 30 Mattifying 100ml FREE

Ultra RVR90 Retexturize Kit €170

Ultra-Balancing Gel Cleanser 200ml

Even Skin tone Smoothing Serum Mild 30ml

Ultra-Hydrating Lotion 75ml

SPF 30 Mattifying 100ml FREE

Ultra RVR90 Refine & Perfect Kit €166

Ultra-Hydrating Milk Cleanser 200ml

Ultra A Skin Perfecting Serum Mild 30ml

Ultra-Moisturiser Cream 75ml

SPF 30 Hydrating 100ml FREE

Ultra RVR90 Firm: €90

Ultra-Balancing Gel Cleanser 200ml

Ultra-Clear Treatment Lotion 50ml

Ultra-Hydrating Lotion 75ml

Ultra RVR90 Brightening: €199