UK & Ireland’s top sustainable stylist announced by Thriftify

Thriftify’s “Thrift Off” competition tasked budding and experienced stylists to put thrifted looks together and had a public voting system organised via Instagram to decide the winning looks.

Winner Jennifer Brady , who hails from Cheshire, came out on top of 300 stylish entries, with judging done over the course of an 8 week campaign. All of the styled looks that entered were voted for via Instagram polls on head judge Kavita Donkersley’s (shewearsfashion) account which has 55,000 followers.

Jennifer (above) is 36 and from Cheshire in the UK. She describes herself as a charity shop advocate, fashion lover and bargain hunter. She is a mother of three and loves to hit all the charity shops around the UK. She is trying her best to get her 12 year old daughter into sustainable fashion and they create try-on preloved fashion haul videos together. Her inspiration comes from 90s looks.

The final four looks of this slow fashion activation campaign were judged live on Instagram via a panel hosted by Thrift Off ‘22 judge Kavita Donkersley who was joined by stylist and TV presenter Rosalind Lipsett and sustainable fashionista and influencer Roberta Lee, who came to the decision that the deserving overall winner was Jennifer Brady, who is passionate about charity shopping.

WINNING LOOKS PUT TOGETHER VIA THRIFTED CLOTHING

The various finalists looks were all put together via items already in the entrant’s closet, or using charity shop or thrifted finds, showing the public that sustainable shopping can be stylish, chic and inexpensive. Thriftify offered all entrants vouchers to shop the site to encourage cool thrifted looks.

Jennifer Brady's winning looks.



Any of the budding stylists and fashionistas who made it to the final, are passionate about shopping second hand with sustainability in mind. They each won a prize from Thriftify of a €130 voucher to shop on the Thriftify website, a chance to go and thrift through one of Thriftify’s charity partner’s warehouses on an exclusive shopping trip, and a chance to be profiled as a star stylist across Thriftify’s various social media sites, partner sites and sustainable fashion campaigns to build their profile as a sustainable stylist.

The all round winner, Jennifer Brady, came out on top due to her looks being current, chic and highly wearable.

Speaking about Thrift Off 2022 Thriftify CEO Rónán Ó’Dálaigh says: “We initially launched the first Thrift Off competition in 2020 at the height of the pandemic, and there was a serious appetite from the public to get involved, which was very heartening to see. This year we went bigger, opening up the competition to both the UK and Ireland, as Thriftify is relevant in both countries. We were blown away by the amount of entries. It just shows that people do want to do better when it comes to fashion and sustainability and we hope this activation shows the public you can be chic and sustainable by shopping preloved”.

Thriftify hopes that this online styling competition may encourage anyone on the fence about buying preloved fashion to take the plunge and begin their sustainable fashion journey. Statistics say there is enough clothing in existence to last the next four centuries with the fashion industry supposedly churning out 100 billion pieces of new clothing per year.