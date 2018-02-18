UK actresses pen open letter to Time’s Up before tonight’s BAFTAs

The Time's Up Movement continues to grow from strength to strength, as the women in the field of acting maintain its place in the spotlight.

Since the success of the all-black Oscars, ahead of tonights' BAFTAs a different statement has been made.

190 UK actresses have penned and signed an emotive and striking open letter about Time's Up.

According to The Metro, the letter has been signed by the likes of Emma Watson, Gemma Arterton, Emilia Clarke, Rosamund Pike and Carey Mulligan.

The letter calls for an end to harassment and abuse faced by women at the hands of sexual predators.

‘This movement is bigger than just a change in our industry alone,' it reads.

'This movement is intersectional, with conversations across race, class, community, ability and work environment, to talk about the imbalance of power. In the very near past, we lived in a world where sexual harassment was an uncomfortable joke; an unavoidable awkward part of being a girl or a woman.'

'It was certainly not to be discussed, let alone addressed. In 2018, we seem to have woken up in a world ripe for change. If we truly embrace this moment, a line in the sand will turn to stone.’

Tonight, a number of the women who signed the letter will be joined at the BAFTAs by activist guest they have chosen to accompany them.