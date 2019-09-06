Uh-oh: The new season of Grey’s Anatomy features a time jump

Grey’s Anatomy fans will be relieved to hear the show is set to return in the coming weeks, but season 16 features quite the big twist.

The season finale left fans feeling pretty overwhelmed as so much happened within the one episode. Not only did Meredith, Alex and Richard lose their jobs, but Jackson disappeared into the fog, Teddy and Owen welcomed their baby and DeLuca is in prison.

We’ve been itching to find out how all these storylines will play out and it looks like we’ll find out straight away.

Showrunner Krista Vernoff told TVLine that the new season will pick up moments after all of these explosive storylines took place.

She explained, “The lingering cliffhangers — i.e. Meredith, Richard and Alex receiving pink slips, DeLuca wearing prison orange and Jackson vanishing into… thick fog — will be addressed “pretty immediately.”

However, it’ll come as no surprise to hear that the Grey’s Anatomy creators have a massive twist up their sleeves.

Apparently, there will be a time jump once each of these major storylines are addressed.

Vernoff revealed, “We will then span a little bit of time over the course of the hour…”

The showrunner would not reveal just how much time will pass but we’re hoping it is no more than a year.

Luckily, the time jump isn’t going to let current issues between the show’s characters pass. Vernoff stressed that Meredith and DeLuca will still have to face their relationship problems.

“They’ve got to navigate the complexities of a new relationship in the wake of Meredith having been fired and having broken the law,” she told the publication.

Grey’s Anatomy airs later this month.