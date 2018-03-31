SHEmazing!
Rail works to disrupt transport services over the Easter weekend

Iarnród Éireann has announced that major works will be taking place over this weekend, which will affect all Heuston routes, Northside DART, Drogheda, and Belfast services.

Heuston routes will be affected through Monday, as a new underbridge is being installed at Sallins.

Bus substitutions are being used for some services.

Be sure to check Irish Rail's website to see how your route is impacted.

No DARTs will be running between Howth, Malahide and Dublin Connolly today and Sunday so that tracks can be upgraded.

Services will operate between Connolly to Bray/Greystones for people relying on that route.

Regarding Belfast (Enterprise) systems, trains will only be running between Belfast and Drogheda today and Sunday.

Bus transfers will be used between Dublin Connolly and Drogheda.

Not ideal for the Easter weekend, we have to say.

For more details on service disruptions, visit Irish Rail's website here.

