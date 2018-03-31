Rail works to disrupt transport services over the Easter weekend

Iarnród Éireann has announced that major works will be taking place over this weekend, which will affect all Heuston routes, Northside DART, Drogheda, and Belfast services.

Heuston routes will be affected through Monday, as a new underbridge is being installed at Sallins.

Bus substitutions are being used for some services.

Reminder: major works this weekend. All Heuston routes affected til Easter Monday. Northside DART, Drogheda commuter and Enterprise affected today and Sunday. Check times on all routes before travel for Easter alterations Full info: https://t.co/pv5FgawYV6 pic.twitter.com/RFmT06CXl5 — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) 31 March 2018

Be sure to check Irish Rail's website to see how your route is impacted.

No DARTs will be running between Howth, Malahide and Dublin Connolly today and Sunday so that tracks can be upgraded.

Services will operate between Connolly to Bray/Greystones for people relying on that route.

Sat 31st March: Due to major works No DART operating between Howth/ Malahide & Connolly. Bus transfers between Dublin and Skerries for Commuter services. Enterprise: Bus transfers between Drogheda/Connolly Full info: https://t.co/pv5FgawYV6 — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) 31 March 2018

Regarding Belfast (Enterprise) systems, trains will only be running between Belfast and Drogheda today and Sunday.

Bus transfers will be used between Dublin Connolly and Drogheda.

Installation of new underbridge for road bypass progressing well at Sallins – Bus transfers on all Heuston Intercity routes until 12.30 Easter Monday (end Easter Monday for Heuston/Waterford) Full info: https://t.co/pv5FgawYV6 pic.twitter.com/PN2YH5GcOt — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) 31 March 2018

Not ideal for the Easter weekend, we have to say.

For more details on service disruptions, visit Irish Rail's website here.