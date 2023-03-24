Tyson & Paris Fury announce they are expecting their seventh child

The Fury family is growing once again!

Boxing champion Tyson Fury has announced that he and his wife Paris are expecting their seventh child together.

Tyson chose to take to his Instagram stories last night to share the wonderful news. The 34-year-old uploaded a sweet selfie of the couple together, on a trip to the cinema.

“All is not lost! I get to do Date night with my beautiful pregnant wife @parisfury1 God is great,” Tyson exclaimed alongside the image.

“What a woman,” he continued. “7th [baby emoji] incoming.”

“Fantastic news to cheer me up,” Tyson added, referring to earlier confirmation that his planned fight with Oleksandr Usyk had been called off.

Paris then decided to re-share her husband’s Instagram story on her own personal feed, delighting her 1M followers with the news.

“Baby NO 7 on the way God willing,” the 33-year-old wrote in the caption of her post.

Since sharing the exciting confirmation of their pregnancy, Tyson and Paris have received an influx of love and well-wishes from other famous faces.

“What a blessing. so happy for you both !” wrote former Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague, who is the girlfriend of Tyson’s younger brother Tommy.

“Congrats babe,” added reality star Charlotte Dawson.

Tyson and Paris first met at a mutual friend’s wedding, when the two of them were teenagers. They began dating one year later after meeting again at a friend’s 16th birthday party. The couple became childhood sweethearts, as Paris later confirmed that Tyson was her first boyfriend.

The pair eventually wed in 2008 in a romantic ceremony in their local Doncaster. Tyson and Paris became parents for the first time in October 2009, when they welcomed daughter Venezuela into the world.

The parents later went on to welcome five other children – Prince John James, Prince Tyson II, Valencia Amber, Prince Adonis Amaziah, and Athena.

Congratulations to the happy family!