Tyra Banks opens up about challenging ageing misconceptions

Tyra Banks has been opening up about embracing ageing.

The 50-year-old model shared advice about the challenging misconceptions surrounding getting older and opened up about experiencing hot flashes.

While revealing she’s ‘not insecure about herself’, Tyra shared her joy at turning 50 years of age.

During an interview with People, Tyra reflected back to her younger years and admitted, “When I was younger in elementary school, I thought 50 was great granny. I thought I would have little glasses and just have a quilt on my lap and watch soap operas all day”.

“What my life is like now is totally different than what I thought 50 was going to be when I was a little girl”.

“I'm poppin’. I am not insecure about myself. I ain't trippin'. I often say ‘Child, [I'm] 50!’, before I say something. That statement gives me permission to say whatever the heck I feel like saying”.

Opening up about what she wants women to know as they approach 50, Banks explained, “Women that are approaching 50, I'm not sure if you started hot flashing yet, but it may come and it is not the end of the world”.

“Use that time that you wake up in the middle of the night to just take care of some things because it will wake you up. Read that book, do that crossword puzzle. Watch the end of that show that you were just so amazed with”.

“Don't trip about it. Don't be ashamed about it because we all going to go through it and now we can do it together and talk about it, which is really cool and much better than what our parents had to do: Just hold it in and pretend like I'm not hot flashing. Isn't that the sun? No, child. That's you and that's okay, boo”.

Speaking more about how she likes to challenge misconceptions about ageing, Tyra confessed, “I like to challenge misconceptions about ageing by saying, ‘Child, I'm 50’. And I was saying, ‘Child, I'm 50’, when I was 49. I could not wait to be 50 because I felt it was a rite of passage to be my true self”.

“I have bitten my tongue, said the right thing, try to please everybody my entire life. And now, I speak my truth. I demand respect. And it feels good. I can't wait until 60 comes along because I'm probably going to be cursing everybody out”.