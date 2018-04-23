Tying the knot? Why not treat your guests to a wedding bouncy castle

From finding the perfect dress to creating the optimum seating plan, there are countless details to consider when planning your special day.

But if your looking for a unique way to entertain your guest, look no further than these amazing wedding bouncy castles.

Provided by A Wedding Wonderland, these incredible inflatables are sure to add some extra excitement to your big day.

According to PRETTY52, the bouncy castles have proved hugely popular with brides and grooms across the world, with some even choosing to hold their ceremony inside one of these bad boys.

However, there's a catch.

At the moment, the company only operates in the North East of England, though we're hoping the increased interest encourages them to go international.

Speaking to the online publication, a spokesperson for the company said:

"We've just put an advert back out, and its just gone crazy. I don't even know how many messages we have had asking for quotes.

"It's kind of all over the country, so it's not something we can follow up. We've had a few people from our area, but we've had people from Australia asking, someone from America asking if they can buy it. It seems to be quite popular!"

As well as bouncy castles, A Wedding Wonderland also has lots of other gorgeous pieces to jazz up your wedding day, including photo walls and rustic chair covers.