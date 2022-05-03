Two young teenage girls have been reported missing from Co. Carlow, and the Gardaí are very concerned for their safety.

The two sisters, 15-year-old Helen and 14-year-old Melissa McDonnell went missing from Killeshin Road, Carlow, early on Sunday morning, May 1, 2022.

Helen is described as being 5ft 1' in height and of slight build. She has brown hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what Helen was wearing when she left home.

Melissa is described as being of slim build and 5ft '1 in height. She has brown hair and green eyes. It is unknown what Melissa was wearing when she left home.

Gardaí are very concerned for the safety of the two young girls and urge anyone with any information on Helen’s and Melissa's whereabouts to contact Carlow Garda Station on (059) 9174300, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda station.