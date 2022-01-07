Two-time Oscar nominee to play Audrey Hepburn in upcoming biopic

In case you weren’t aware, we’re currently in a cinematic era of celebrity biopics.

From Lily James’ portrayal as Pamela Anderson in the upcoming mini-series, Pam & Tommy, to the biographical musical drama tick, tick… BOOM! and Nicole Kidman’s portrayal of the legend that is Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos, it’s clear that movie goers have been inundated with dramatic biographical retellings as of late.

Most recently, it’s been reported that movie icon Audrey Hepburn is getting the biopic treatment, with her counterpart already being cast.

According to E! News, multiple reports have come to light, claiming that award-winning actress Rooney Mara has been cast to play Audrey Hepburn in this upcoming project.

Mara is widely known for her starring role in The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, for which she earned an Oscar nomination in the Best Actress category. You might also recognise Mara from films such as The Social Network, Side Effects and Carol, among others.

While there’s no doubt that Ronney is an excellent casting choice seen as she’s a two-time Oscar and Golden Globe nominee, it would seem some Hepburn fans had another actress in mind — Emily in Paris star Lily Collins.

“#RooneyMara might have the resemblance, but I think she lacks the bubbly character and warmth that exuded from Audrey Hepburn. #LilyCollins has those bubbles,” one Twitter user wrote.

Lily Collins did everything except produce a biopic starring her as Audrey Hepburn. I know she mad Rooney Mara beat her to the punch. pic.twitter.com/x7YdPOpwCl — (she/her) (@atomicwick) January 7, 2022

“Lily Collins did everything except produce a biopic starring her as Audrey Hepburn. I know she mad Rooney Mara beat her to the punch,” another chimed in.

Devoted Hepburn fans can rest easy though, knowing that the biopic is in good hands with Call Me By Your Name director, Luca Guadagnino.

While we don't know the exact topics which the biopic will cover, there's no doubt that the producers will have plenty of material to work with — from Hepburn's commendable volunteer work during World War II, her rise to stardom including her iconic roles in Breakfast at Tiffany's and My Fair Lady, to her harrowing charity projects later in life, before she tragically died from cancer at the age of 63.