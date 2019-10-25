Two of our fave Game of Thrones stars are on Graham Norton tonight

It looks like the rain isn’t going anywhere this weekend so we’ll be staying indoors and hibernating in front of the TV.

Luckily, you will be pleasantly entertained with dozens of shows and movies airing on the TV across the weekend.

As usual, we will be tuning into The Graham Norton Show which never fails to brighten our Friday nights. The chat show is bound to cheer us up on this dreary Friday with another stellar line-up.

The Corkman will be joined by two of our favourite Game of Thrones stars. Emilia Clarke will chat to Graham about her new movie Last Christmas, which we’re unbearably excited about.

Jason Momoa joins his former co-star to talk about his new show See.

Oscar winner Regina King is promoting Watchmen and Ross Noble will chat about his new live show Humournoid.

Image: BBC

There will also be music from Camila Cabello, who will perform her new song Liar.

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC1 at 10.35pm.