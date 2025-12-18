Two Michelin recognised chefs are teaming up for one night in Kinsale

If you've been scrolling through your mental list of things to look forward to in January (admittedly a short list), here's something that deserves a spot: two Michelin Guide-recognised chefs, one kitchen in Kinsale, and a menu that'll have you mentally booking your weekend away before you've finished reading this.

On Sunday, January 25th, Rare at The Blue Haven is hosting a one-night-only collaboration with Ichigo Ichie's Takashi Miyazaki and their own Meeran Manzoor. The concept? A seven-course tasting menu inspired by the Silk Road, fusing Japanese and Indian flavours in a way that sounds equal parts ambitious and absolutely gorgeous.

Chef Meeran Manzoor

Meeran, Executive Head Chef at Rare, has been turning heads with his signature blend of South Indian heritage and French techniques, all built on hyper-local Cork ingredients. His cooking is the kind that makes you rethink what's possible when tradition meets a little creative audacity.

Takashi, meanwhile, has been quietly building a cult following at his Cork city bistro Ichigo Ichie, serving exquisite Japanese dishes alongside natural wines. His approach to Japanese culinary craft has that meticulous, deeply respectful vibe that makes every plate feel like a small work of art.

Takashi Miyazaki of Ichigo Ichie

"When Chef Meeran approached me about collaborating on a fusion of Indian and Japanese tasting menu, I knew we had the opportunity to create something truly special," Takashi said. "I love sharing Japanese food culture in Ireland, and I can't wait to head to Kinsale via The Silk Road for this event."

What's actually on the menu?

This isn't your standard tasting menu situation. The evening is being pitched as a culinary journey along the historic Silk Road, that ancient trade route that connected cultures, spices, ideas and flavours across continents. Each course is meant to feel like a stop along that route, blending culinary traditions in ways you wouldn't usually see on the same plate.

You'll kick off with an amuse bouche of corn kakiage (think delicate Japanese-style tempura fritter) topped with caviar, alongside a rich beef tartare. Mains include venison paired with Koshihikari biryani and Japone sauce, plus swordfish served with daikon and yuzumiso dashi, which is a rich, savoury broth with miso that sounds like the kind of thing you'd want to quietly sip alone while staring out a window.

Dessert brings Gubbeen smoked cheesecake with cardamom ice cream and petit fours, because apparently they're not content with just blowing your mind on the savoury courses.

Meeran described the collaboration as more than just a meal. "The experience will be a culinary journey bridging India and Japan… where tradition meets innovation and East Asian flavours," he said. It's being framed as an immersive storytelling experience, which sounds almost poetic for something you're going to eat, but honestly? Given the pedigree involved, they've probably earned the right to get a bit lyrical about it.

The practical bits

The seven-course tasting menu is €150 per person, with optional wine pairings available if you're the type who likes their food experiences fully soundtracked. There are two sittings, 5pm and 8pm, and you can book online at www.rare1784.ie or by calling 021 4772 209.

An intimate dining space with views into the open kitchen.

If you want to make a proper weekend of it (and why wouldn't you?), there are accommodation packages at both The Blue Haven and Old Bank Townhouse. Starting from €216 per person sharing, packages include the tasting menu, overnight stay and breakfast the next morning. Book the Blue Haven package at www.bluehavenkinsale.com or the Old Bank Townhouse package at www.oldbankhousekinsale.com.

Rare has been racking up the accolades lately. It was added to the prestigious Michelin Guide for Great Britain & Ireland in December 2024, named Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant in Cork at the Irish Restaurant Awards 2025, and featured in pretty much every "best restaurants" list you can think of. Meeran himself won Gold for Ireland's Chef of the Year at the Virgin Media Business Gold Medal Awards 2023.

January can feel like a bit of a void after the chaos of Christmas and New Year. This feels like the kind of thing that could make the whole month worth it. A Sunday evening in Kinsale, world-class chefs doing something genuinely different, and a menu that sounds like it was designed specifically for people who get excited about food.

You'll want to move fast on this one. One night only means exactly that, and if Cork's food scene has taught us anything, it's that the good stuff sells out quickly.