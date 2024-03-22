Two men arrested in relation to fatal Donegal explosion

Two men have been arrested in connection to the fatal explosion that occurred in Co.Donegal in October, 2022.

Investigating Gardaí have confirmed that two men, aged in their 50’s, have been arrested this morning following the tragic incident that took place at a service station in Creeslough, County Donegal.

The men have been arrested for alleged offences contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

Both of the men are currently being detained under the provisions of section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984 at separate Garda stations in Donegal.

When the explosion happened on the afternoon of Friday, October 7, 2022, 10 people were tragically killed. Many others were also injured in the incident.

The investigation into the explosion at the building complex continues to be led by local Gardaí in the Donegal Division, supported by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation and other agencies.

These include the Health & Safety Authority & the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities.

Co-ordinated from Milford Garda station, an Incident Room has been established under the direction of a Garda Senior Investigating Officer (SIO).