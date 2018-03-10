Twitter is celebrating Mother’s Day with the best #IrishMammy tweets

The formidable Irish Mammy – a legend in her own right and the best at giving advice and dishing out the ultimate one-liners. Her main concerns are the weather, tea, whether the immersion was turned off and what Bridie next-door neighbour is getting up to.

She’s there to make us copious amounts of tea that will fix any problem and fill us boiled 7up when we’re under the weather.

She’s come out with some gas statements over the years and seeing as Mother’s Day is approaching Twitter is looking back at some of the funniest moments Tweeted using #IrishMammy

When you’re feeling sad and need some reassurance your Mammy will swoop in with the comforting statement “What’s for you won’t pass you by.” Once your Mammy says this it fixes all your problems and gives you hope when you feeling a bit down.

You arrive home from school starving and raid the press only to find good biscuits hidden behind the never-ending box of weetabix. Then just as you’re about to open the lovely bikkies, Mammy notices and shouts “Those biscuits are for the visitors at the weekend!” and you’re busted.

When we got that bit older and began to go out more with our friends just, as we were about to leave Mammy would pipe up and say “Oh, you’re off gallivanting again I suppose! But sure isn’t it well for ye!” But she always has your back at the same time…

Your Mammy always knows best and the minute you walk into the house with your jacket still on she’ll tell you to “Take off your coat or it’ll be of no use to you when you go outside love.” The house is freezing and you reluctantly take it off because you don’t want to upset your Mother. And home is a very hard place to leave…

Despite all the advice and nagging the Irish Mammy is a comfort and reminder that home is always there no matter what. We love our Mammies, we treasure them, their funny texts and sayings, and them just being themselves.

Let’s celebrate the brilliant uniqueness that is the #IrishMammy this Mother’s Day by sharing your funniest #IrishMammyMoments