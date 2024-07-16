TV star Charlotte Dawson shares huge career announcement

Charlotte Dawson has revealed she’s taking a big step in her career.

The reality star is known for appearing on Ex on the Beach, Love Squad and Celebs on the Farm.

Charlotte, who shares three-year-old Noah and 11-month-old Jude with her fiancé Matthew Sarsfield, has admitted how excited she is to be able to make the career announcement.

Charlotte shared the news to her 1.3M Instagram followers that she now has her own podcast!

Explaining that the podcast is called Charlotte Dawson’s Naughty Corner, the 31-year-old will be discussing ‘honest and outrageous tales of parenting fails’.

Dawson unveiled a photo of her and her sons to reveal the news and wrote, “Most of you guessed right.. buuuuut I am so chuffin excited to announce my new show, Naughty Corner! The place to share your honest and outrageous tales of parenting fails, the question is would you put yourself the parents or the kids in the naughtehhh corner?”.

“Tune into the first 2 episodes tomozza!!! How exciting with new episodes dropping every Tuesday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music… basically wherever you get your podcasts”.

Charlotte added, “Don’t forget to follow @charlottesnaughtycorner for exclusive clips & the most recent updates! See you there!”.

Many pals and famous faces headed to the comments to share congratulatory messages with Charlotte following her latest career move.

Former The Only Way is Essex star Frankie Esssex wrote, “Congratulations babe. Can’t wait to listen”.

“Well done baby I can’t wait”, penned former Love Island Jessica Hayes. Another Love Island star, Faye Wynter, said, “HOW EXCITING”.

Charlotte previously teased to fans that she was working on a new project.

Earlier this month she showcased a collection of pictures from a photoshoot with Noah and Jude as she told her social media followers, “I got my too glam to give a chuffin damn on… Something is coming… here’s a sneak peek, any guesses my darlings?”.