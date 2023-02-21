TV presenter Laura Jackson reveals she’s expecting third child

Congratulations are in order for Laura Jackson as she has announced she is expecting her third child.

The television host, known for her time on Take Me Out: The Gossip, Freshly Squeezed and Ready or Not, shared the wonderful news this morning, revealing to her fans that she kept her pregnancy a secret and she is now eight months pregnant.

Laura shared an insight into her pregnancy journey so far, saying that it has been an ‘emotional’ time and she ‘hasn’t felt like herself’.

Posting photos of her blossoming baby bump to Instagram, the 36-year-old wrote, “I’ve always chosen to keep my pregnancies private for as long as possible. Worrying I will get overlooked for work and that it will affect peoples perceptions of my capabilities”.

“We have definitely moved the dial a lot in terms of rights, but I think pregnancy shame is a real thing and women are still, sadly, subconsciously (and consciously) discounted from opportunities because of a bump”.

Jackson continued, “I feel conscious of an announcement trigging others: conceiving can also take a variety of paths – and I always want to try and be as sensitive as possible to friends and my community who are navigating their own fertility journey…or choosing not to navigate it at all”.

“To be totally frank (and I have wondered how honest to be here) this has been the longest and most emotional 8 months. I have not felt myself from about 6 weeks pregnant”.

“I've had exhaustion, zero energy, crazy hormones, feeling so incredibly lonely in this journey, tears, sickness (leading to hospitalisation), feeling like I've lost my personality, I mean, the list could go on. I wish I could have felt more Rhianna at the super bowl, but sadly not so”.

Laura then went on to say that the new feelings she was experiencing were ‘scary at times’ because she’s always been a “glass half full / over flowing kinda gal”.

“However, I'm so lucky to have the support of my family and friends – even though I have been a miserable b*tch”.

“Being able to get pregnant and grow an actual human is of course the most special thing. I know that I'm so lucky. However it’s not something my body, mind or hormones seem to enjoy: please tell me I am not alone in not enjoying this?!”.

“I’m very much looking forward to not having stabbing pains in my vagina, enjoying a pint(s) of margarita and just feeling like my old non-pregnant fun self — oh and meeting the baby, of course. Not long to go now!”.

A host of famous faces rushed to the comments to share their support with Laura after her honest conversation about her pregnancy so far.

This Morning’s Holly Willoughby wrote, “Awww darlin… you are an incredible, gorgeous woman… hugest love to you and that bump… you got this”.

“Love you”, penned former singer Rochelle Humes”, while Peaky Blinders star Sophie Rundle added, “Beautiful words babe. Congratulations”.

Laura already shares two children with her husband Jonathan Gorrigan- three-year-old Sidney and two-year-old Remy.