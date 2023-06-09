TV presenter Anne Diamond reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Anne Diamond has shared the unfortunate news that she’s been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Anne is known for her broadcasting over the years on shows such as GB News, Good Morning with Anne and Nick and Good Morning Britain. She also previously appeared on Loose Women and Celebrity Big Brother.

Now, while being interviewed by Dan Wootton for GB News after not appearing on the show for over five months, Anne explained her absence and discussed her heartbreaking diagnosis.

“It’s been a hell of a journey…I haven’t been on a world cruise, which is what I know social media has been saying… It hasn’t been a world cruise, it has been a fight against breast cancer”.

Credit: GB News Twitter

“It’s been a long journey. Five months later, I'm still not at the end of the journey, but I'm through it enough to come back to work”.

The 68-year-old went on to reveal she discovered she had breast cancer on the same day she found out she was being awarded an OBE.

Describing being told she was getting the OBE honour, Anne said, "That was a wonderful moment and it was like 9.30 in the morning. But I knew then because I'd already seen my GP, that I had to go to a breast cancer screening later in the morning. I thought I would just go for a mammogram, and a couple of tests and I'd be free in an hour."

After spending hours at her local hospital, Anne reflected on the moment a woman wearing a MacMillan Cancer Care lanyard came up to talk to her and she “knew it was serious”.

Credit: Anne Diamond Facebook

“I had the full works, the full mastectomy. God, this is the first time I've talked about it, so it's quite difficult but I've had the full works”.

The TV presenter continued, “The first operation I had was nine hours long. I don't remember it. I was in and out like that, but nine hours of removal and rebuild, that took a lot of getting over”.

“Then I had a lymphadenectomy, where they took out lymph nodes later as well, just to make sure they can trace the travel, if the cancer has travelled at all”.

Detailing her return to the news programme, Anne added, “I’m really pleased to be back. It’s great to be back”.

Diamond went on to encourage people to look for signs of cancer and to educate themselves on the symptoms.

Feature image credit: Anne Diamond Facebook