TV host Brian Dowling opens up about grief & loss of his mum

Brian Dowling has been reflecting on the loss of his mum today with a touching conversation about grief, as it is the five-year anniversary of her passing.

Brian’s mum, Rosie, sadly passed away in 2018 from Sudden Adult Death Syndrome.

The Big Brother winner has opened up about dealing with grief and coming to terms with how unfair life is because his mum has missed out on many milestones since her death.

Credit: Brian Dowling Instagram

Speaking on his Instagram Stories earlier today while on a walk with his daughter Blake, Brian explained, “Today is Mum's anniversary. She passed away 5 years ago today. I was in LA when I found out”.

“I found myself feeling a bit kind of numb or out of sorts today which is very odd- it's an odd one, five years”.

Brian continued, “Five years without mum and I feel like the more life goes on, how unfair it is because she's missing out on so much”.

“I say it's unfair because Mum deserved more, and anyone that is grieving or lost someone- I just think Mam should be here when Tara had Harvey, Mam should be here when we had Blake, Mam should be here when Tara got married and with Aoife being pregnant and Tara being pregnant, and everything that happens in life…I feel bad for Mam that she's missed out”.

The 44-year-old added, “I felt kind of weird last night about it and that's why we should never put a time span on healing or your grief because in a way, how I'm feeling now still connects me to my mum”.

The Six O’Clock Show co-host previously shared a tribute about his family and his mum’s passing to Instagram by sharing a photo of his daughter, Blake, and nephew, Harvey.

He captioned the post, “We gathered this evening as a family to mark our mum's fifth anniversary. Mum will have officially passed 5 years next Tuesday. Sometimes it still feels so fresh & other times it feels like I've not seen her in 10 years or more”.

“Pictured here we have the current babies of the family, Harvey & Blake. They LOVE to spend time together. To think mum has never held them is heartbreaking”.

Dowling added, “Excitingly Blake will no longer be the baby of the family & Harvey is going to be a big brother this summer. Our baby sister Tara is pregnant & glowing. FAMILY WAS EVERYTHING to mum. Blake can't wait to meet her baby cousin”.