TV host Andy Cohen says he has ‘totally changed’ since being a dad

Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen has opened up about how he has ‘totally changed’ since becoming a dad-of-two.

Andy spoke to People, to explain that his priorities are different since he welcomed his three-year-old son, Benjamin, and six-month-old daughter, Lucy, into the world.

Rather than going out and socialising, Cohen, who is know for being pals with the Kardashian clan and many of the Real Housewives of New York cast, opts to stay home and spend as much time as he can with his little ones.

“I’m choosing to stay home with them so much more than I ever would have. I was not someone who ever stayed home, so my priorities have just totally changed”.

The 54-year-old also spoke about how important it is to have support once you become a mum or dad, especially as a single parent like he is.

“Make sure you have help. Just when I think I’ve had a lot of really quality time with Ben, I have to go to Lucy and sit with her and I just want to look in her face and I want her to see me and hear my voice and know that I’m here”.

“It’s just about juggling time management with the two of them”, the For Real: The Story of Reality TV host added.

The dad-of-two previously spoke to People about how dating as a dad has been 'difficult' and how he has to picture his partner as a stepdad because "Now there's an endgame". "Are you going to be a good stepfather?", Andy says he has to think for any potential partners. "It's changed everything", he adds .

Andy welcomed Lucy into the world back in April of this year via surrogate. His son, Benjamin, was also born via surrogate, in 2019.

When announcing his daughter’s birth, Andy sweetly said, “Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy”.