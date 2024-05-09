Tunes through the years: The ultimate playlist for your hen party
If you’re organising a hen party for yourself or your friend, one important element that can’t be forgotten is the music!
Whether you’re having an at-home get-together, jet-setting abroad to a party island or enjoying a spa weekend away with your gal pals, music is what’s going to set the tone for the whole celebration.
Music can often be forgotten about between trying to buy decorations and organise transport for the whole bachelorette party, so if you don’t have the time to search high and low for a playlist that will bring the good vibes for your hen party, or are worried you’re going to miss out on some classic tunes, fret not as we have the ultimate playlist for you.
Check out our song ideas below, from 80’s classics to 00’s bops, and make sure to include them for your hen-do!
Old But Gold
How Will I Know – Whitney Houston
Girls Just Wanna Have Fun – Cyndi Lauper
We Are Family – Sister Sledge
It’s Raining Men – The Weather Girls
I’m So Excited – The Pointer Sisters
Flashdance…What a Feeling – Irene Cara
Dancing Queen – ABBA
Like A Virgin – Madonna
Take on Me – A-ha
Holding Out For A Hero – Bonnie Tyler
Come On Eileen – Dexys Midnight Runners
I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me) – Whitney Houston
Dreams – Fleetwood Mac
Heaven Is A Place On Earth – Belinda Carlisle
Down Under – Men At Work
90’s Hits
Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!! – Vengaboys
It’s All Coming Back to Me Now – Celine Dion
Thong Song – Sisqo
Barbie Girl – Aqua
Smells Like Teen Spirit – Nirvana
No Scrubs – TLC
I Want It That Way – Backstreet Boys
Wannabe – Spice Girls
Pony – Ginuwine
Mambo No.5 – Lou Bega
Vogue – Madonna
Man! I Feel Like a Woman! – Shania Twain
C’est La Vie – BeWitched
All The Small Things – Blink-182
Genie In a Bottle – Christina Aguilera
00’s Jams
Maneater – Nelly Furtado
Yeah! – Usher ft Lil Jon, Ludacris
Love Machine – Girls Aloud
Lady Marmalade – Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mya, P!nk
Crazy In Love – Beyoncé
Pon de Replay – Rihanna
Don’t Cha – The Pussycat Dolls ft. Busta Rhymes
Hot In Here – Nelly
Everybody in Love – JLS
Sound of the Underground– Girls Aloud
Low – Flo Rida ft T-Pain
When I Grow Up – The Pussycat Dolls
She's So Lovely – Scouting For Girls
Single Ladies – Beyoncé
Toxic – Britney Spears
2010’s Bangers
Marry You – Bruno Mars
On The Floor – Jennifer Lopez ft. Pitbull
Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.) – Katy Perry
S&M – Rihanna
All About Tonight – Pixie Lott
Fireball – Pitbull ft. John Ryan
Cheerleader – Omi
Dear Future Husband – Meghan Trainor
Dynamite – Taio Cruz
Moves Like Jagger – Maroon 5
Give Me Everything – Pitbull ft. Ne-Yo, Afrojack & Nayer
Only Girl (In The World) – Rihanna
Everyday – Ariana Grande ft. Future
Call Me Maybe – Carly Rae Jepsen
We Found Love – Rihanna ft. Calvin Harris
Current Tunes
Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter
Greedy – Tate McRae
I LUV IT – Camilla Cabello ft. Playboi Carti
Heated – Beyoncé
Giving Me – Jazzy
Best Friend – Saweetie ft. Doja Cat
Rush – Troye Sivan
The Boy is Mine – Ariana Grande
Water – Tyla
Training Season – Dua Lipa
My Love – Leigh-Anne ft. Ayra Starr
FTCU – Nicki Minaj
Prada – Cassö, D-Block Europe & Raye
Padam – Kylie Minogue
Boy's a Liar Pt. 2 – PinkPantheress & Ice Spice