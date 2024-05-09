Tunes through the years: The ultimate playlist for your hen party

If you’re organising a hen party for yourself or your friend, one important element that can’t be forgotten is the music!

Whether you’re having an at-home get-together, jet-setting abroad to a party island or enjoying a spa weekend away with your gal pals, music is what’s going to set the tone for the whole celebration.

Music can often be forgotten about between trying to buy decorations and organise transport for the whole bachelorette party, so if you don’t have the time to search high and low for a playlist that will bring the good vibes for your hen party, or are worried you’re going to miss out on some classic tunes, fret not as we have the ultimate playlist for you.

Check out our song ideas below, from 80’s classics to 00’s bops, and make sure to include them for your hen-do!

Old But Gold

How Will I Know – Whitney Houston

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun – Cyndi Lauper

We Are Family – Sister Sledge

It’s Raining Men – The Weather Girls

I’m So Excited – The Pointer Sisters

Flashdance…­What a Feeling – Irene Cara

Dancing Queen – ABBA

Like A Virgin – Madonna

Take on Me – A-ha

Holding Out For A Hero – Bonnie Tyler

Come On Eileen – Dexys Midnight Runners

I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me) – Whitney Houston

Dreams – Fleetwood Mac

Heaven Is A Place On Earth – Belinda Carlisle

Down Under – Men At Work

90’s Hits

Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!! – Vengaboys

It’s All Coming Back to Me Now – Celine Dion

Thong Song – Sisqo

Barbie Girl – Aqua

Smells Like Teen Spirit – Nirvana

No Scrubs – TLC

I Want It That Way – Backstreet Boys

Wannabe – Spice Girls

Pony – Ginuwine

Mambo No.5 – Lou Bega

Vogue – Madonna

Man! I Feel Like a Woman! – Shania Twain

C’est La Vie – BeWitched

All The Small Things – Blink-182

Genie In a Bottle – Christina Aguilera

00’s Jams

Maneater – Nelly Furtado

Yeah! – Usher ft Lil Jon, Ludacris

Love Machine – Girls Aloud

Lady Marmalade – Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mya, P!nk

Crazy In Love – Beyoncé

Pon de Replay – Rihanna

Don’t Cha – The Pussycat Dolls ft. Busta Rhymes

Hot In Here – Nelly

Everybody in Love – JLS

Sound of the Underground– Girls Aloud

Low – Flo Rida ft T-Pain

When I Grow Up – The Pussycat Dolls

She's So Lovely – Scouting For Girls

Single Ladies – Beyoncé

Toxic – Britney Spears

2010’s Bangers

Marry You – Bruno Mars

On The Floor – Jennifer Lopez ft. Pitbull

Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.) – Katy Perry

S&M – Rihanna

All About Tonight – Pixie Lott

Fireball – Pitbull ft. John Ryan

Cheerleader – Omi

Dear Future Husband – Meghan Trainor

Dynamite – Taio Cruz

Moves Like Jagger – Maroon 5

Give Me Everything – Pitbull ft. Ne-Yo, Afrojack & Nayer

Only Girl (In The World) – Rihanna

Everyday – Ariana Grande ft. Future

Call Me Maybe – Carly Rae Jepsen

We Found Love – Rihanna ft. Calvin Harris

Current Tunes

Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter

Greedy – Tate McRae

I LUV IT – Camilla Cabello ft. Playboi Carti

Heated – Beyoncé

Giving Me – Jazzy

Best Friend – Saweetie ft. Doja Cat

Rush – Troye Sivan

The Boy is Mine – Ariana Grande

Water – Tyla

Training Season – Dua Lipa

My Love – Leigh-Anne ft. Ayra Starr

FTCU – Nicki Minaj

Prada – Cassö, D-Block Europe & Raye

Padam – Kylie Minogue

Boy's a Liar Pt. 2 – PinkPantheress & Ice Spice