Tune in: Our favourite adventure-comedy is on TV this weekend

After the Easter Bank Holiday, this week has absolutely flown by!

Now, we’re looking forward to a relaxing weekend after a hectic few days filled with Easter egg hunts and visiting family.

There’s nothing we love more than chilling out on the couch with a great film and if you’re unsure what to cast your eye at this weekend, you’re in luck, because there’s a brilliant action-comedy on TV this Saturday night.

Make sure to head over to Channel 4 at 9pm on Saturday, April 6, to watch Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe star in The Lost City.

This adventure-filled movie was released by Paramount Pictures in 2022 and saw great success after hitting the big screen.

The film follows the story of a reclusive author named Loretta Sage (Bullock) who writes about exotic places in her popular adventure novels.

The books feature a handsome cover model named Alan (Tatum), who joins Loretta on tour to promote her new book.

After Loretta gets kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Radcliffe), who hopes she can lead him to an ancient city's lost treasure from her latest story, Alan sets off to rescue her in order to prove he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books.

With an audience score of 83% Rotten Tomatoes, you’re in for a night of adventure, belly laughing and plenty of twists with The Lost City.

Watch The Lost City on Channel 4 on Saturday, April 6, at 9pm.

Check out the full trailer below: