Restaurant gem ‘Bullet Duck & Dumpling’ now offering unique Peking Duck Banquet

Bullet Duck and Dumpling on Mary Street Little in Dublin 1 has completely revamped its kitchen team, menus and drinks list for a completely fresh, new offering specialising in Asian Roast Meats. Central to a new smaller menu is a Peking Duck Banquet, a 5 course, unique experience. The entire Peking Duck is served across a menu of Duck & Winter Melon Broth, Hand-Made Cantonese Roast Duck Dumplings, Rainbow Shredded Duck Stir Fry, Duck Fried Rice and the highlight, Duck & Steamed Pancakes with House Hoisin, Cucumber, Scallions and Pickled Daikon!

The correct preparation, cooking and serving of Peking Duck requires years of training, so Bullet Duck and Dumpling have recruited a skilled Head Chef Fu Yuan Huang from Hong Kong to lead an experienced team of Asian Roast Meat specialists. The kitchen has been upgraded to incorporate the ideal preparation facilities and ovens, with dry aging display fridges in the dining area, specifically so that they can offer this delicacy alongside the Roast Meats Menu.

The duck used is specially bred by Silverhill in Co Monaghan, selected for their flavour and the ideal fat to skin ratio. These ducks are the optimum size and exported to some of the world’s leading Asian restaurants. The duck carcasses are dry aged before undergoing a delicate six step process to create the perfect crispy skinned, succulent fleshed delicacy that has been popular since China’s Imperial Era. Bullet’s emphasis on Irish only provenance extends across the menu, with Pork and Beef from FX Buckley, free range Chicken from Manor Farm and organic where possible produce from Curley’s. All the sauces are made in-house.

The Peking Duck Banquet is available, in the short term, by pre-order by mid-week only, for 2 or 4 people on Friday and Saturday evenings. The Banquet is priced at €120 for 4, or €90 for 2, reflecting the fact that each banquet features a whole duck. Bookings can be made by email: bulletrestaurant@gmail.com, Phone: 01 8720099 or by private message on Instagram or Facebook.

The main menu is a feast of Hong Kong style roasted meats. The €10 platter offers steamed jasmine rice with your choice of Roast Silverhill Duck, Roast Char Siu Pork, Crispy Pork Belly, Soy Free Range Cantonese Style Chicken or Hakka Chicken, with a range of extras priced from €2 including Egg Fried Rice, Egg Noodles, a Fried Egg, or opting for De-boned Duck or a selection of Two or Three Meats. Larger meat only servings are priced from €11, Duck Spring Rolls €8 and Stir Fried Chinese Vegetables €10. From the drinks menu, choose from a selection of red, white, rosé and sparkling wines, or bottled beers.

Bullet Duck and Dumpling – 27 Mary Street Little, Dublin 7, D07 HN12. Open every day, 12pm to 10pm. Walk ins only except for pre-booked Peking Duck Banquet phone 01 872 0099.