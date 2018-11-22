Trump just said that cold weather means Climate Change isnt real

Donald Trump is facing some ridicule this morning, after the President of the Uniited States of America tweeted that the winter weather being experienced is evidence that climate change is a myth.

'Brutal and Extended Cold Blast could shatter ALL RECORDS – Whatever happened to Global Warming?' he wrote, to his 55.8 million Twitter followers.

The tweet shows the POTUS's distnct lack of understanding when it comes to the difference between weather and climate – as the scientists at NASA put it:

'The difference between weather and climate is a measure of time. Weather is what conditions of the atmosphere are over a short period of time, and climate is how the atmosphere "behaves" over relatively long periods of time.'

'When we talk about climate change, we talk about changes in long-term averages of daily weather.'

'Naturally, what with this being a Donald Trump tweet, the responses cam in droves as the POTUS was ridiculed for his inability to differentiate between the weather and climate change.

Here are just a few responses from indignant Twitter users who believe in science:

It was renamed "climate change" so idiots like you wouldn't mistake weather for climate and post stupid messages like this. Didn't you get the memo? — James Harrington (@Jamesonrugby) November 22, 2018