Trollin’: Why Kanye West’s new name is the best meme material

Are we really surprised?

If you haven't had any Internet for the entire weekend – you missed a gem.

Kanye West has changed his name to…Ye.

Words defy us, but it makes some sort of sense as Ye has been Kanye's nickname for a number of years.

the being formally known as Kanye West I am YE — ye (@kanyewest) September 29, 2018

Of course, the 41-year-old announced it in the most Kanye way possible, tweeting: "the being formally known as Kanye West…I am YE."

Naturally, the people on the Internet did what they do best – trolled the living shite out of it.

Get ready to giggle, because some of them are just pure gold.

So, do we start calling him Carl now?

So we talking “yay”, “yee”, or “yeh” here, or is it weird like “spelled Y E but pronounced Carl”? — Ryan Johnson (@RyanDJGL) 30 September 2018

Nice to meet you, YE. Are there any plans to collab with E.T.? Because you should totally hit that YEE.T. pic.twitter.com/mp1Ad6oaz6 — DrWahtwee (@DrWahtwee) September 30, 2018

the being formally known as Chris I am IS — Chris (@wheresmywigg) 30 September 2018

Does this mean I can now call myself Kanye West? https://t.co/S5tu7x7y8c — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 30, 2018

Although the Internet's response was a given, and we've got some of the best meme material of 2018 – there's one question remaining.

What on earth does Kim make of it? And is she really calling him Ye?

That'll make an interesting and confusing Keeping Up with the Kardashian's episode.