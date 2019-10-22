Troian Bellisario reveals daughter’s name one year after giving birth

Pretty Little Liars alum Troian Bellisario has finally revealed the name of her baby girl. The mum gave birth to her daughter on October 8, 2018 but waited until this weekend to share the tiny tot’s moniker.

It seems like the actress was inspired by one of our favourite Disney movies when she was picking a name for her firstborn.

Troian called her little girl after Sleeping Beauty’s Princess Aurora and we couldn’t love the name more.

The mum let her name slip on Instagram stories, “Trying to figure out which of these I'm gonna give to Aurora for dinner.”

The name Aurora is a girl's name of Latin origin meaning ‘dawn’.

Troian and her husband, Patrick J.Adams welcomed their first child last October. The doting parents rarely share information about their daughter, so it’s safe to say fans were delighted with this nugget of information.

The actress penned a moving note after she gave birth to her daughter, “I cannot express how grateful I am. To the people who have protected us and kept our growing family safe and respected our privacy. To our tribe for expanding with grace and exponential amounts of love. To my @halfadams for being so supportive during every moment of my pregnancy and her birth."

Troian and Patrick chose the perfect name for their little girl.