Tried and tested: the treatment that FINALLY got rid of my adult acne

Most women have, at some point in their lives, experienced the pain of cystic acne.

At 15 it's already quite embarrassing, but when it happens to you at 27, it can turn your life into a nightmare.

Every time someone looks at you, you think 'they are 100% starring at my spots.' Sometimes it gets so embarrassing that you actually start cancelling on your friends with the excuse that you're not feeling well,' when truth is, you just can't face being seen in that state.

Internet can be a great resource to search for new treatments or ways to hide your acne. For me, the saviour was named Lisa Eldridge.

Thanks to her technique, I managed to cover up most of the damage.

After trying many, many creams and serums to try and get rid of those ugly spots on my face, I noticed two products started working and really helped me get rid of pimples and marks.

I wont leave ypu in suspense -firstly, I started applying tea tree oil on the spots. It might seems counter intuitive to apply oil on spots, but this natural ingredient proved more effective than any other wands and sticks I have tried before.

The second great discover was a product that I heard about scrolling the Internet about potential solutions to my problem. I bought it, and day after day, I could literally witness the spots healing, and gradually, less and less new spots appearing.

The name of this magic cream? Avène TriAcnéal Expert.

This orangey cream is an evening moisturiser that targets blemishes, marks and the ﬁrst signs of ageing (sure why not), especially targetting women in the 20s to 30s. In a matter of weeks, my skin got clearer and new spots stopped appearing.

Did I just get lucky?

Did my hormones finally decide to leave my poor skin alone? I couldn't be sure, but I know that when I was at the highest of the crisis, I would have loved to hear about a product that saved someone else's skin.

Avène TriAcnéal Expert is available in Boots for €32 but it costs a mere €12 if you buy it in a French pharmacy.